NYC air quality concerns continue as New Jersey wildfire burns

Air quality concerns in New York City and beyond due to New Jersey wildfire

New York City is under an Air Quality Health Advisory on Thursday as the wildfire in Ocean County, N.J. continues to burn.

The advisory is in effect until midnight.

New York City isn't the only area impacted by the wildfire smoke. A hazy sky hovered over the entire region. A National Weather Service Air Quality Alert covered New York City, Long Island, and even Central New York.

"Smoke itself is a big irritant that just goes into the lung and causes inflammation. So there could be many things that people are breathing in that could affect people differently, " Dr. Swapnil Patel of Jersey Shore Medical Center said.

With summer-like weather Thursday, people were out trying to enjoy the day, even as the Air Quality Index, or AQI, reached levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, like those with asthma, COPD, children and older adults.

"When these advisories are issued, that really is a sign that you need to start paying attention," New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said. "Itchy throat, trouble breathing, you're outside for long periods of time and then you start to feel some symptoms, make sure you're going inside."

The Air Quality Alert isn't a call for everyone to stay inside, but rather to remain cautious and aware, even when staying inside.

"We smelled it in the house. We did feel it a little bit, so we did close the windows. We had them open because it was such a beautiful day," Freehold resident Maxine Grank said.

David Paredes and his friends were out enjoying the day, But since Paredes has asthma, he stayed cautious.

"Kind of feels like you have a powder in your throat, or it gets hard to breathe. Like, the airways and stuff, they get kind of clogged," Paredes said.

Patel recommends keeping an eye on at-home air filtration devices, and making sure their internal filters are changed.

"The higher quality filters are going to do a better job of course, so you want to look at the quality of filter you have. But make sure you change it, especially after a fire episode, just to make sure the air inside of your house stays clean as well," Patel said.