Rain arrives in New York City, New Jersey on Saturday. Get the First Alert Forecast.

After a very warm and dry week, beneficial rain is on the way for late Friday into Saturday.

A few showers have already moved into our western zones, but shower coverage and intensity will increase throughout the overnight hours. A few isolated storms are also possible.

Lows will be very mild, mainly in the 60s, and coastal areas may see some fog as well.

Timing out showers and storms across the Tri-State Area

Rain showers will continue until about noon on Saturday, with a brief lull in activity afterwards. During the lull, a few peeks of sun could help temperatures spike into the low and mid 70s.

By the late afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms will move across the region. A few of them may be strong to severe, especially in New Jersey.

Once the showers and storms move through, clearing skies should commence around 10 p.m. followed by gusty winds and dropping temps.

This will lead to a much cooler and windy day on Sunday, with highs struggling to reach 60. Wind gusts between 35-45 mph are likely.

How much rain will fall this weekend?

Rainfall totals are expected to average between .50-1". There may be localized higher amounts.