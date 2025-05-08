PATH trains, NJ Transit delayed for morning rush into NYC

PATH and NJ Transit riders faced delays Thursday for the morning commute into New York City.

NJ Transit posted on social media shortly after 7 a.m. warning customers of delays into Penn Station. The delays started at 20 minutes but were then bumped to 30 for the morning rush.

NJ Transit blamed the problem on "an Amtrak switch issue and track maintenance near Elizabeth, N.J."

Shortly after 8 a.m., PATH trains were also suspended due to some kind of "track condition" at Grove Street. The suspension has since been lifted, but delays remain.

2nd day of issues on Amtrak operated tracks

Amtrak work also caused delays and disruptions for Long Island Rail Road commuters trying to get to Penn Station on Wednesday morning.

The LIRR said 43 trains were delayed, five were canceled and six were diverted.

"What took place this morning was unacceptable, it should not happen and cannot happen again. Tens of thousands of Long Island Rail Road customers were inconvenienced this morning," LIRR President Rob Free said Wednesday. "Unfortunately, what we've seen is the result of poor maintenance practices by Amtrak."

Amtrak said crews were doing work on a line outside the East River tunnel overnight, and the repairs were not done by the morning rush.

"The work went over the outage period as we are still completing repairs. We apologize for the inconvenience to Long Island Rail Road passengers," a spokesperson for Amtrak told CBS News New York.

The disruptions come as Amtrak prepares to repair two of the four tubes in the East River Tunnel that were damaged by Superstorm Sandy. Amtrak says it needs to fully close both tubes for 13 months each, but Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA are calling on Amtrak to rethink the plan and avoid a complete shutdown.