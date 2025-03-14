Funeral today for Newark Det. Joseph Azcona, gunned down in the line of duty last week

The city of Newark is preparing to lay Det. Joseph Azcona to rest with a funeral on Friday morning.

Numerous streets will be closed to accommodate the large crowd of police officers, family and community members expected to attend.

Azcona was born into a family of law enforcement, and those who knew him say he aspired to carry on that legacy of public service from a young age.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed on the job last Friday at the corner of Carteret Avenue and Broadway. He was working with federal law enforcement to crack down on reports of illegal guns in the area.

Police said he didn't even have a chance to step out of his car before he was gunned down.

Officials with the Essex County prosecutor's office charged a 14-year-old with numerous crimes, including murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people turned out for an emotional vigil at the intersection where Azcona was shot, comforting his grief stricken family. They remembered the young detective for his tenacity, heart of gold and love for his job.

Azcona was a five-year veteran of the department who quickly rose through the ranks, becoming detective after just three years and a member of a special intelligence unit.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has directed all flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to commemorate the life of the fallen officer.

CBS News New York plans to stream his funeral live at 10:30 a.m. in the video player above.