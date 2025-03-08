Newark Police Det. Joseph Azcona remembered as "a true hero" after deadly shooting

Police officers from across New Jersey lined up outside the medical examiner's office in Newark on Saturday to salute Newark Police Det. Joseph Azcona, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday night.

A dignified transfer of his remains took place Saturday afternoon.

"Our heart is heavy right now. Our agency is hurting. We lost a true hero last night," Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said.

Detective killed in Newark shooting

Azcona, 26, was part of an intelligence unit within the Newark Police division, and was on a team working with federal law enforcement officials to crack down on illegal guns.

He and other officers responded to the corner of Carteret Avenue and Broadway on Friday evening for reports someone there had a weapon.

"He didn't even get a chance to step out of the vehicle before he was struck," Miranda said.

Azcona was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts are heavy. We're leaning on one another for support," Miranda said.

A second officer was shot in the chest and the leg. He is expected to survive. His identity has not been released.

Funeral arrangements for Azcona have not yet been announced.

14-year-old charged with murder in Newark detective's shooting death

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in Azcona's death. His identity is not being released because he is a minor.

The suspect was shot and wounded by police, and is recovering at the hospital.

Some Newark residents were shocked by the suspect's age.

"They got these young people running wild," resident Tracey Newell said. "What is a 14-year-old doing with a gun? Fourteen-year-olds play basketball, read books, want to be the next Michael Jordan, want to be the next scientist, not having guns and killing people who are there to serve and protect us."