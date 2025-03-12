Vigil held for fallen Newark Police Det. Joseph Azcona

A vigil was held Wednesday for Newark Police Det. Joseph Azcona, who was shot and killed while on the job last Friday .

A large crowd gathered at the intersection where he was fatally shot.

Azcona remembered as "a true cop" with "a heart of gold"

Azcona's family was emotional as his fellow officers reminisced about his love for the job and the tragic way he was taken.

"That day, we did see the worst of humankind when our brother was taken away from us too soon. He was a real cop, a true cop. Whoever met him, whoever knew him, knew he had a heart of gold," Newark Director of Public Safety Emmanuel Miranda Sr. said.

A Newark Police cruiser emblazoned with Azcona's photo on the hood is parked at the intersection; it was the last vehicle he traveled in as colleagues rushed him to the hospital to try to save his life.

"I'm so proud of them, of the work they did that day, trying to ensure that Detective Azcona had all the help we were able to offer him to get him to the hospital," Miranda said.

Azcona, 26, was a five-year veteran who quickly rose through the ranks. Colleagues say he had tenacity and was an excellent cop .

"It's an honor to be here for Azcona. He was a great kid. He has family members on the job too, also great detectives," Newark Police Sgt. Heriberto Figueroa said.

A wake will be held for Azcona on Thursday, followed by his funeral on Friday .

14-year-old charged with murder in Azcona's death

Azcona was working with federal agents on an illegal weapons sting.

A 14-year-old is being charged with his murder, accused of shooting the detective before he even got out of his car.

"That's one of the biggest problems that we have," Newark Police Capt. Gerardo Rodriguez said. "Our criminals are getting younger and younger."

"It's not fair for the young kids out here that have to walk, go to school, and you have an individual that's 14 years old with a gun," Newark resident Iris Rodriguez said. "That's unacceptable."

The suspect is also being charged with attempted murder of another officer, who remains hospitalized.