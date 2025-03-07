2 police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey, 1 critically injured

2 police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey, sources say

Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey on Friday.

The Essex County prosecutor's office says one of the officers was critically injured. Both were taken to University Hospital.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Broadway and Carteret. The intersection remained blocked off hours later, and the Essex County prosecutor's office was on the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Further details have not yet been released.

New Jersey officials react to Newark police shooting

"I have been updated on an incident that took place in Newark earlier tonight involving two officers that were shot. This is a rapidly developing situation. Please pray for these officers, their families, and all our men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to keep us safe," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a post on X.

"My office is closely monitoring the tragic shooting that took place in Newark this evening. Our law enforcement officers put themselves in harm's way every day to protect our communities, and tonight is a painful reminder of the depth of the sacrifices they make. Please keep the entire Newark Police Department and the families of our officers in your thoughts as we pray for both officers shot in the line of duty tonight," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement.

