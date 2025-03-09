Family of slain Newark Police Det. Joseph Azcona touched by overwhelming show of support

Police bunting was hanging outside a Newark police station on Sunday, minutes away from the home of the father of Newark Det. Joseph Azcona, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

Police say at around 6:30 p.m. Azcona was working with federal agents as part of an illegal weapons sting. While responding to the corner of Carteret Avenue and Broadway to reports of someone having a weapon, police say Azcona was fatally shot before even stepping out of his vehicle.

"I have no words," Azona's father said in Spanish. "It's very difficult."

A second officer was also shot and is recovering in the hospital.

Police took five people into custody, and so far a 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and illegal weapons possession. That teen is still hospitalized as has yet to face a judge.

"He died doing his job"

Det. Azcona, a five-year veteran of the Newark police force, was promoted to detective two years ago and assigned to an Intelligence Unit.

Azcona's brother, Ronnie, said he was touched by police officers from across New Jersey, who stood in salute on Saturday as the 26-year-old's body was transferred from the medical examiner to a funeral home.

"The support they gave us even before this ... I have no words," Ronnie Azcona said. "I don't think there's another word but a hero. He died doing his job."

Ronnie Azcona said his brother was one of five siblings who knew he wanted to go into law enforcement in high school.

"A hard-working man. He deserved it. He was going for more. This wasn't something that just happened. It happened with him working. That's what hurts a lot, too," Ronnie Azcona said.

The detective's family said the funeral will be held on Friday and details will follow.