New Yorkers get outside, try to stay cool on 6th straight day of extreme heat

NEW YORK -- It's been feeling like triple-digits amid the heat wave in New York City, but it didn't stop people from trying to enjoy their Sunday.

The heat did little to stop kids from running through sprinklers, getting soaked, staying cool and giving parents a small reprieve, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.

In Central Park, spots in the shade were all taken and, like on any hot day, ice cream was a good choice.

Cardiologist Dr. Christopher Davis says common sense goes a long way as people look for ways to get around the heat. But, there are some things we might not want to hear.

"Avoiding too much alcohol or caffeine because those actually increase the chances of heat stroke, heat exhaustion tremendously," Davis said.

Heat can be dangerous for people with underlying cardiac issues, Davis said.

"If you're on medicines like beta blockers and calcium channel blockers and diuretics, those are medicines that increase risk as well," he said.

Even people in great shape have been melting in the heat; the New York City Triathlon was shortened for safety.

The mile-long swim in the Hudson River was kept in place, but the bike ride along the West Side Highway was cut in half to 12 miles, and the usual 6-mile run in Central Park was reduced to 2.5 miles.

"You can't go all the way out, that's the thing. Track your pace, make sure you finish," said triathlon athlete Mukaram Taheraly.

The athletes were well-conditioned, but it was still a struggle for some.

So far, at least one person has died from heat exposure in New York City during this heat wave.

Click here to find a cooling center or here to find a public pool or call 311.