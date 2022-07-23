Under extreme heat, New Yorkers urged to heed warnings and stay cool

New Yorkers urged to limit outdoor activities in extreme heat

NEW YORK -- The sweltering forecast is forcing people to change their plans as they seek refuge from the extreme heat this weekend.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers as utilities ask customers to conserve energy.

Organizers of the New York City Triathlon have already announced the event on Sunday will be shortened. The bike portion will decreased to 12.4 miles and the run will be down to 2.5 miles.

People taking part in a yoga class Saturday morning in Central Park said they're looking for ways to stay cool.

"I get to move my body and breathe. I really enjoy it and the heat kind of elevates it a little bit," Steven Lynn told CBS2's Christina Fan.

"Extra water, and we have medical staff on site just in case anything does happen. We've got trained professionals here for us," said Jessica Feldman.

State officials are advising people to limit strenuous outdoor activities, stay hydrated, know the signs of heat stroke and check on vulnerable neighbors.

Heat is the top weather-related cause of death in the U.S., so it's important to heed the warnings.

Click here to find a cooling center or here to find a public pool or call 311.