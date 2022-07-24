New York City Triathlon held as heat wave continues to bake the Big Apple

NEW YORK - As the heat wave continues to stretch into a sixth day, the New York City Triathlon went ahead Sunday morning.

Parts of the event were shortened due to the high heat, which is taking place a day after the city identified its first death due to the heat wave.

Web Extra: Click here for summer safety tips to beat the heat

The bike portion of the event was shortened to 12.4 miles, down from 24.8. The run portion was shortened to 2.5 miles, instead of 6.2.

Hydration stations throughout the route were increased.

More than 2,400 people registered between the ages of 14-81. More than 700 people have volunteered to help out with the event, said Natalie Bushaw of Life Time.

Those behind the event say shortening portions was a difficult decision.

"We do have to worry about both the 14-year-olds and the 81-year-olds, and all the supporting communities that help us pull this event together. Law enforcement, volunteers, spectators, medical personnel, our own staff. There's a lot that goes into it," said Nicole Bostick of Life Time.

Click here to find a cooling center or here to find a public pool or call 311.