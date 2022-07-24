Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City Triathlon held as heat wave continues to bake the Big Apple

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Natalie Bushaw of Life Time discusses New York City Triathlon
Natalie Bushaw of Life Time discusses New York City Triathlon 02:01

NEW YORK - As the heat wave continues to stretch into a sixth day, the New York City Triathlon went ahead Sunday morning. 

Parts of the event were shortened due to the high heat, which is taking place a day after the city identified its first death due to the heat wave

Web Extra: Click here for summer safety tips to beat the heat

The bike portion of the event was shortened to 12.4 miles, down from 24.8. The run portion was shortened to 2.5 miles, instead of 6.2. 

Hydration stations throughout the route were increased. 

NYC Triathlon run and bike portions shortened due to heat 01:31

More than 2,400 people registered between the ages of 14-81. More than 700 people have volunteered to help out with the event, said Natalie Bushaw of Life Time. 

Those behind the event say shortening portions was a difficult decision. 

"We do have to worry about both the 14-year-olds and the 81-year-olds, and all the supporting communities that help us pull this event together. Law enforcement, volunteers, spectators, medical personnel, our own staff. There's a lot that goes into it," said Nicole Bostick of Life Time. 

Click here to find a cooling center or here to find a public pool or call 311. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 10:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.