New York weather cloudy with cooler temps Thursday. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Today's forecast

Thursday, temperatures have fallen back to normal, and then some, after a hot and sticky day Wednesday.

There were a few showers around the area, but not enough to dampen things for the morning commute.

The rest of today should stay pretty cloudy with perhaps a stray shower or two, but the temperatures will have people buzzing – we're talking mid 70s at best!

Tomorrow's forecast

Showers will get better organized tonight, mainly during the overnight hours, which will make for another damp commute on Friday morning.

At this point, it looks like the activity should fizzle out - or at least stay inland - by tomorrow afternoon. We're not talking about a washout.

Temperatures will be on the cool side again with highs in the low 70s.

Labor Day weekend forecast

As for the holiday weekend, there will be a chance of showers each day, but no need to fret as the details will put your mind at ease.

Saturday: Showers, but mainly N&W and late in the day. Otherwise, a mix of clouds and sun and more humid with highs around 80.

Sunday: Showers, but mainly in the morning and S&E. Otherwise, gradual clearing and warmer with highs in the 80s.

Monday: Less humid with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

