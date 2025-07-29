Federal watchdog launching audit into air traffic controller move from New York to Philadelphia

A federal watchdog is launching an audit into why a dozen air traffic controllers were moved from New York to Philadelphia last year.

It's being welcomed by workers and lawmakers alike in the wake of two serious air traffic outages this spring over Newark's airspace.

Audit questions FAA's management of relocation

One year ago, those air traffic controllers were moved from the Westbury Long Island air traffic hub to Philadelphia to address staffing shortages.

Rep. Laura Gillen, who toured the facility Tuesday, calls the move disastrous.

"This reckless decision not only uprooted civil servants and their families, taking them from their friends and their lives and their neighborhoods, but it also put the safety of our airspace at risk," she said.

Controllers say safety is stronger when teams are under one roof.

"If they have to pick up a phone, that is precious seconds that could cost lives. It doesn't make any sense," Gillen said.

In April and again in May, air traffic controllers overseeing Newark's airspace dealt with 90-second blackouts of radar and communications with planes.

Gillen says the Federal Aviation Administration vastly underestimated the risks of moving the air traffic controllers.

Now, the Department of Transportation's inspector general will audit that decision, saying, "These events have raised questions about FAA's management of the relocation."

The FAA says, "We welcome feedback and will cooperate fully with the audit."

The audit will begin next week and could take months to complete.

Staffing shortages, outdated technology trouble controllers

Air traffic controllers say staffing shortages and outdated technology are problems.

"Fifty to 60 hours of work [in] one week. One day off, and then you're back to do it again for the next six days," said Erick Carolo, vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, JFK. "It's very concerning in regards to the burn-out."

Controllers also call attention to antiquated equipment, soon to get a federal infusion of cash.

"It is working, but it's ancient. And a lot of these systems are from the '80s and '90s," Carolo said.