Newark Liberty International Airport delays due to relocation of air traffic controllers, FAA says

NEWARK, N.J. -- For the second day in a row, an air traffic controller shortage is causing delays at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration has had to slow air traffic coming into Newark over thew last two days due to safety concerns, causing some flights to arrive more than a hour late.

CBS News New York Investigates Tim McNicholas has learned it happened because of something the FAA is doing to try to help staffing.

Here's what the FAA is doing

The controller shortage is a nationwide problem as the FAA is down 3,000. The agency says staffing-related delays are rare but they do happen. Staffing problems also caused delays at Newark the week of July 4th.

McNicholas has been reporting for months that the FAA is relocating air traffic controllers that handle Newark's airspace to Philadelphia. That finally happened over the weekend, leading to delays Sunday and earlier Monday.

The FAA said the move went smoothly but it has had to reduce operations as the controllers relocate and get situated.

"It's the hardest job in the world. I think they're so important and they have a lo of work and they are in control of so many people," traveler Sandra Connolly-Hoffman said.

The controllers union had fought the relocation plan, sending CBS News New York Investigates a statement last week saying it will create an even more significant staffing shortage.

However, the FAA says the move will eventually help staffing as it will allow it to train more controllers. Those employees will still cover Newark's airspace, but now they'll do it from Philadelphia.

"There's been a lot of near misses that I'm aware of nationwide and that's a bit of concern because there needs to be more traffic controllers," traveler Mary Moore said.

What travelers are saying about the delays

Passengers were keeping a close watch on the flight board and their inbox.

Some United customers got messages explaining air traffic control limits "potentially leading to delays and longer taxi times."

Others were left guessing what was causing the hold up.

"I have been delayed currently. Nothing crazy, just like a 30-minute delay," traveler Jean Nsengiyumva said.