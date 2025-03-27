New York Mets take on Houston Astros on MLB Opening Day 2025. Here's what to know about Juan Soto's debut.

Mets House NYC hosts first ever pop-up in Union Square

Juan Soto is making his highly-anticipated New York Mets debut on Thursday as Major League Baseball opens the 2025 regular season.

The Mets are starting the season with a three-game series on the road against the Houston Astros. Right-hander Clay Holmes will take the mound for New York against Houston left-hander Framber Valdez. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m.

The Mets' home opener at Citi Field is on April 4 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mets 2025 projected lineup

With the addition of Soto, the Mets 2025 lineup projects to look something like this:

SS Francisco Lindor RF Juan Soto 1B Pete Alonso 3B Mark Vientos LF Brandon Nimmo DH Starling Marte CF Jose Siri 2B Luisangel Acuna C Luis Torrens

Manager Carlos Mendoza could decide to go another way at the bottom of the order, but the top half should be consistent, assuming everyone is healthy. Jesse Winker, Brett Baty and Tyrone Taylor will also get their share of at-bats.

Soto and Holmes making Mets debuts

Soto, 26, who signed a record-breaking 15-year, $756 million contract in December, and Holmes, 32, played for the New York Yankees in 2024. The Mets signed them in an attempt to bolster their roster after falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series last year.

Entering his eighth season in the majors, Holmes has primarily been a relief pitcher, as Thursday will mark just the fifth start of his career. Sean Manaea, the team's ace in 2024, is on the injured list after suffering an oblique strain.