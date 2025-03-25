Here's what's new on the menu for Mets fans at Citi Field in 2025

Citi Field menu brings more local favorites to Mets games in 2025

Citi Field menu brings more local favorites to Mets games in 2025

Citi Field menu brings more local favorites to Mets games in 2025

The New York Mets kept busy through the off-season, and Citi Field stayed just as busy, fine-tuning the fan experience with a major focus on food.

CBS News New York's Elle McLogan headed there to find out what's new on the menu for Mets fans in 2025.

"What restaurant has an audience of 50,000 people?"

Just days away from welcoming fans to the stands, Citi Field is humming with high expectations for the 2025 season. So too are the kitchens, previewing what they hope will be the stadium's best culinary offerings yet.

"This year, we have more emphasis on diversity, affordability and inclusion," ballpark operations and experience vice president Katie Haas said. "We'll have halal food. We have vegan food. We have kosher food."

Widely considered some of the best food in baseball, Citi Field's menu will offer meal deals for kids and $5 Tuesdays for items including a hot dog or pretzel, welcoming returning classics and bold new flavors. Seoul Bird will bring Korean fried chicken, while Chef Kwame's Patty Palace will offer curried chicken patties.

Ozone Park restaurant Arepalicious will bring Colombian arepas made from scratch with white corn and mozzarella cheese, with a variety of toppings.

The family business started in Danny Atehortua's home kitchen. He runs Arepalicious between shifts working for the Staten Island Ferry. After his application was selected for the stadium's 2025 lineup, his culinary dream is getting its biggest platform yet.

"It's fantastic because now we're going to let everybody know about our product. It's going to be international," he said.

The stadium's senior executive chef Jason Eksterowicz says there's no stage like Citi Field.

"We've got 50,000 people that come to this stadium every day," he said. "What restaurant has an audience of 50,000 people that are coming to try the food?"

Season ticket packages are already sold out as Citi Field says interest in the Mets is at an all-time high.

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.