Juan Soto to join Mets on record 15-year, $765 million deal, reports say

Yankees have work to do if they plan on re-signing Juan Soto

NEW YORK -- Juan Soto, the four-time MLB All-Star outfielder, has agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports.

The New York Yankees reportedly offered $760 million over 16 years. The Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were also reportedly interested in signing Soto, the best free agent hitter on the market.

A five-time Silver Slugger, Soto hit a career-high 41 home runs and drove in 109 RBI for the Yankees in 2024, his only season in the Bronx after being acquired in a blockbuster seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres following the 2023 season.

Soto's three-run home run in Game 5 of the 2024 ALCS ultimately clinched the Yankees' 41st American League pennant. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees in the World Series in five games.

Soto debuted in 2018 with the Washington Nationals, where he became one of the most-feared power hitters in the majors. In about four and a half seasons with Washington, Soto totaled 119 home runs and an elite .538 slugging percentage. He was the cleanup hitter on the Nationals' 2019 World Series championship team.

The Nationals sent Soto to San Diego in a deal before the 2022 trade deadline.