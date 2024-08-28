1 death in New York reported in listeria outbreak linked to deli meats, CDC says. Here's the latest update.

What to know about the listeria outbreak linked to deli meats. Doctor explains.

NEW YORK — A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats has led to one death in New York, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

At least 17 people across the state have been sickened in connection to the outbreak, according to the latest data from the CDC.

The CDC said a total of 57 people have been hospitalized since May 29 as a result of the listeria outbreak and nine people have died, including the death in New York.

In New Jersey, five people have been sickened and one person has died, according to CDC data.

Listeria outbreak connected to Boar's Head deli meats

In late July, the CDC said the listeria outbreak was connected to Boar's Head deli meats and poultry, leading to a recall of millions of pounds of products.

In a statement on their website, Boar's Head said:

"Food safety is our absolute priority, and the health and well-being of our consumers are paramount. "For generations, Boar's Head has always been, and remains, committed to the quality and safety of our products. You have our promise that we are dedicated to all Boar's Head products consistently meeting the high quality and safety standards you deserve and expect. "We deeply regret the impact this recall has had on affected families. No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for those who have suffered losses or endured illness."

CBS News reports records show a Boar's Head plant in Virginia linked to the recall had reports of mold, mildew, insects and bugs.

According to the CDC, this is the largest listeriosis outbreak since 2011.

What is listeria?

According to experts, listeria is a bacteria that can easily contaminate surfaces and foods.

It may take up to 10 weeks for someone sickened by listeriosis to start experiencing symptoms, which usually include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, doctors say. According to doctors, those who are immunocompromised are most at risk.

Experts urge anyone who may have recalled products at home to clean any surfaces or containers the meat may have touched, including the refrigerator.