Listeria outbreak and Boar's Head deli meat recall on minds of local business owners

Recall of some Boar's Head deli meats widens over concerns of link to listeria outbreak

MIDLAND PARK, N.J. -- The USDA has expanded the recall of some Boar's Head deli meats over concerns of a link to a deadly listeria outbreak.

CBS News New York visited a local deli on Wednesday to see what, if any, impact the outbreak is having on business.

Roger Schnorrbush owns Park Wood Deli in Midland Park, New Jersey. His cold cuts and his personality have made him a staple in the community for more than 25 years. Schnorrbush proudly serves Boar's Head products. He said he does not sell the recalled meats.

"We have no problems. It's a liverwurst product, which we don't carry here at Park Wood Deli. [We] get some phone calls. People are concerned, obviously, which is understandable. Just once they understand we don't carry the product, it's not in our building, we are good to go," Schnorrbush said.

He said he's staying in contact with Boar's Head to make sure his products are safe.

"On top of everything. Service, impeccable. The company is impeccable. There's no doubt in my mind that they'll take care of this problem. They're awesome," Schnorbush said of Boar's Head.

He said he's confident the deli meat woes will be wrapped up in no time.

Here's the latest on the outbreak

The recall now includes a total of 71 products, including liverwurst and Italian Cappy Style Ham. They have a sell-by date between May 10 and July 29.

More than 30 people have been sickened in the listeria outbreak, including in New York and New Jersey.

Medical contributor Dr. Nidhi Kumar told CBS News New York earlier this week that customers should check their fridge for the recalled products and prevent cross-contamination.

"If you did purchase deli meat and it's in your refrigerator, remember, this can contaminate entire surfaces. So you want to clean out your refrigerator with a bleach-based product," Kumar said.