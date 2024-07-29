Listeria outbreak has many asking, is deli meat safe to eat? Why this doctor says "get a meatball sandwich."

What to know about the listeria outbreak linked to deli meats. Doctor explains.

NEW YORK -- The listeria outbreak continues to make headlines, with products being recalled and precautions being taken.

With a dozen cases reported in New York and one death in New Jersey, is it safe to eat deli meat now?

Doctor's advice for avoiding listeria outbreak

First of all, what is listeria? Dr. Nidhi Kumar tells CBS New York listeria is a "sturdy" bacteria that can be found in plants and soil.

"It can withstand high temperatures, like being in a freezer and even a regular refrigerator. And it has a biofilm, so it sticks to surfaces, it sticks to hands, and it can easily contaminate areas and surfaces," she explains.

Her advice? "Get a meatball sandwich."

"While this is clearing up, let's avoid those sliced deli meats," Dr. Kumar says. "Over the weekend, 200,000 pounds of deli meat was recalled. So let's give it a few more weeks before it clears up."

What if you already have deli meat in your fridge?

"If you did purchase deli meat and it's in your refrigerator, remember, this can contaminate entire surfaces. So you want to clean out your refrigerator with a bleach-based product," says Dr. Kumar. "If you're insisting on eating those deli meats, heat them up to 165 degrees beforehand."

She also says listeria can be fatal to pets, so avoid feeding deli meat to dogs.

What to know about listeria symptoms

Listeria symptoms can take days or weeks to show up and often appear flu-like, including fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

"What is most concerning about listeria is it can cause inflammation to the brain -- neurologic symptoms, headache, confusion, even death," Dr. Kumar says.

Those most at risk are people who are immunocompromised, like those undergoing steroid or chemotherapy treatment, as well as people over the age of 65 and pregnant women.

"Listeria is incredibly dangerous to pregnant women, can cause miscarriage, can cause infection with the fetus. So very important for pregnant women who are listening to be careful during this time," says Dr. Kumar.

Latest on deli meat recall

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recalled more than 200,000 pounds of Boars Head deli meat, and Stop & Shop temporarily closed its delis to remove the products and conduct a deep cleaning.

The CDC says at least 34 people in 13 states have been sickened across the U.S. since May 29. Two people have died, including one in New Jersey.

At least 12 cases have been reported in New York, including four in New York City, two in Suffolk County and one in Nassau County. Two cases have been reported in New Jersey – one in Monmouth County and one in Passaic County. So far, there have not been any cases in Connecticut.