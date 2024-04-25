When is the Jets' first pick in the NFL Draft and what do they need for 2024?

Jets and Giants could target these players in the NFL Draft

DETROIT -- The New York Jets pick 10th in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit.

Where are the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft order?

The Jets have seven picks, including the last pick in the draft, aka "Mr. Irrelevant."

Unless the Jets make a trade, here's when they'll be on the clock:

Round 1, Pick 10

Round 2, no pick

Round 3, Pick 8 (72nd overall)

Round 4, Pick 11 (111th overall)

Round 4, Pick 34 (134th overall, compensatory from Baltimore)

Round 5, no pick

Round 6, Pick 9 (185th overall)

Round 6, Pick 27 (203rd overall, from Houston, Cleveland and Denver)

Round 7, Pick 37 (257th overall, compensatory)

What are the Jets' draft needs for 2024?

The Jets will almost certainly look for help on offense in the first round, but they're set a quarterback with future hall-of-famer Aaron Rodgers returning from a torn Achilles and Tyrod Taylor signed as the backup.

New York could be looking for a wide receiver, tight end or offensive lineman to complement WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall, and give Rodgers even more to work with.

The Jets traded QB Zach Wilson to the Broncos for a sixth round pick this year.

Who are the New York Jets rumored to pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Jets have been heavily rumored to be eyeing dynamic tight end Brock Bowers with their first round pick. Bowers led the Georgia Bulldogs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in all three of his college seasons.