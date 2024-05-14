New York Jets travel to San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football to open 2024 season. Here's a look at the series history.

NEW YORK -- It will be another season of high expectations for the New York Jets in 2024 and it will start on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

The Jets, who are coming off an extremely disappointing 7-10 season, are expected to have Aaron Rodgers back as starting quarterback and hope, unlike in last season's opener, to keep him upright and on the field for more than just the first four plays.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and surefire Pro Football Hall of Famer, was knocked out for the season with a torn left Achilles' tendon during the Jets' first possession in the Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills, which was also on Monday Night Football. The Jets never recovered from that devastating blow and went on to miss the playoffs for the 13th straight season.

The matchup with the 49ers, who lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in last season's Super Bowl, will be the first of what will likely be several prime time games for the Jets, who many believe with a healthy Rodgers will challenge for the top spot in the AFC. The NFL is expected to release the schedules of all 32 NFL teams on Wednesday night.

Jets and 49ers history on Monday Night Football

The Jets are 24-36 all-time on Monday Night Football, and went 1-1 last season. They defeated the Bills 22-16 on Sept. 11, 2023, and lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 27-6 on Nov. 6.

The 49ers, one of the NFL's best franchises for decades, have been much more successful on Monday nights, going 52-31, but lost both of their appearances last season, 22-17 to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 23, and 22-19 to the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 25.

The Jets and 49ers have met once on Monday Night Football, a 19-17 San Francisco victory on Oct. 1, 2001.

Jets-49ers all-time history

In a series that dates to 1971, the 49ers own an 11-3 record against the Jets.

San Francisco won the teams' most recent meeting, 31-13 in 2020. New York last got the upper hand in 2016, winning 23-17.

Jets-49ers connections

Aaron Rodgers grew up a 49ers fan and played collegiately at California. He was thought to be a target of San Francisco with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft, but the Niners opted for Utah quarterback Alex Smith instead. For whatever reason, Rodgers tumbled in the first round before being selected by the Green Bay Packers 24th overall.

In a twist of fate the Jets hope means absolutely nothing, the 49ers signed pass rusher Leonard Floyd during the offseason. Floyd, then a member of the Bills, was the player credited with the tackle that resulted in Rodgers' season-ending injury in Week 1 of last season.

Robert Saleh, who is entering his fourth season as Jets head coach, served as the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017-2021.

Defensive end Javon Kinlaw, who spent the previous four seasons with the 49ers after being selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, signed with the Jets during the offseason.

Defensive end Solomon Thomas, who is entering his third season with the Jets, previously played four seasons with the 49ers.