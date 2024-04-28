Jordan Travis is an intriguing Jets draft pick. Here's what to know about the former Florida State QB

NEW YORK -- Time will tell if Jordan Travis ever becomes the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.

But there is certainly a buzz about the former Florida State star, who was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

"This is a freaking dream come true," Travis told reporters after being picked. "I mean, it still hasn't hit me yet. My emotions are kind of everywhere right now."

Travis was having a Heisman Trophy-worthy season in 2023 before a gruesome leg injury knocked him out for the season early in a 58-13 win over North Alabama on Nov. 18, a victory that improved the Seminoles at the time to 11-0 but called into question whether they were worthy going forward of being in the Top 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Florida State's Jordan Travis throws a pass during the second half against Miami at Doak Campbell Stadium on Nov. 11, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Despite Florida State going on to beat rival Florida on Nov. 25 and win the ACC championship with a 16-6 win over ranked Louisville on Dec. 2, the CFP committee made the controversial decision to drop the Seminoles to No. 5 in the rankings, thus ending their hopes of making the national semifinals and getting a shot at their fourth championship.

Without Travis, Florida State was embarrassed in the Orange Bowl by SEC power Georgia, 63-3, on Dec. 30.

A look back at Jordan Travis' final season at FSU

Travis, who started his NCAA career in 2018 with Louisville before transferring to Florida State, was having a tremendous season with the Seminoles in 2023 at the time of his injury. The redshirt senior finished with 2,756 passing with 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions, ran for another seven scores, and finished with a 154.5 rating.

He announced his Heisman campaign with authority in the then-No. 8 Seminoles' first game, a 45-24 win over LSU, then ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll, on Sept. 3, throwing for 342 yards and accounting for five touchdowns, including one rushing.

Travis threw for 289 yards and two TDs in a 31-24 win over ACC rival Clemson on Sept. 23, improving FSU's record to 4-0.

The Seminoles got to 7-0 with a 38-20 win over No. 16 Duke. Travis threw for 268 yards and a pair of TDs and ran for 62 yards and another score.

For his efforts, Travis was named ACC Player of the Year.

Jordan Travis vital stats and pre-college career

Travis was born on May 2, 2000 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds.

He played for two years at Palm Beach Central High School before transferring to The Benjamin School, a prep school in Palm Beach Gardens.

Travis chose Louisville over Baylor, but played in just three games for the Cardinals before announcing he was transferring to Florida State.

How Jordan Travis fits with the Jets

Once signed, Travis' immediate status with the Jets will be third-string quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Tyrod Taylor.

"I can't wait to meet Aaron and Tyrod, just pick their brains every single day, see how they treat their teammates, how they carry themselves off the field, on the field, and just learn little things," Travis said. "Man, I freaking can't wait.

"I love watching Aaron Rodgers, ever since I was a little boy," he added. "I mean, he's one of my brother's favorite quarterbacks, so I've always watched him. To have an opportunity to go work with him and just learn from him is such a blessing."

Travis was known as a dual threat in college, meaning he could beat teams with his arm and his legs. His 97 total touchdowns and 10,553 all-purpose yards are Florida State records.

He is not yet cleared to begin football activities, but the anticipation is he should fully recover from his injury.

"I'm a playmaker. That's the main thing," Travis said. "I make plays when everything breaks down. Yeah, man, I'm just a baller. I'm a competitor. Every single time I get on the field, I want to dominate the guy across from me. And I'm a winner. I mean, that's the main thing for me is throughout my career, I fell in love with winning so much and I hate losing."