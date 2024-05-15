NFL heads to London with New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 6. See the schedule released so far.

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will travel to London to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 6, kicking off the NFL's international games in England and Germany.

The NFL announced four international games in London and Munich on Wednesday morning, before the full schedule is expected to be released later in the day.

The Jets will be the visiting team when they face the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The other London games include back-to-back weeks from the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots.

The New York Giants will play their international game on Nov. 10 at Allianz Arena in Munich as the visiting team against the Carolina Panthers.

What we know about the NFL schedule so far

The NFL said Tuesday that the Jets will open their season on "Monday Night Football" at the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.

The league has announced 10 of its 272 regular-season games, starting with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

Philadelphia Eagles against Green Bay Packers, Sept. 6 (Sao Paulo, Brazil)



Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, Sept. 8



Miami Dolphins against Buffalo Bills, Sept. 12



Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 15



The NFL is expected to release the schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday night.