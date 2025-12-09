Jets player Kris Boyd NYC shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged in the shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd outside a New York City restaurant in November.

The NYPD said 20-year-old Frederick Green, of the Bronx, was arrested late Monday and charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, Green turned himself in to authorities in Buffalo.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 16 on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue in Manhattan.

Police said Boyd, two other Jets players and a third friend were taunted and insulted by a group of strangers outside a restaurant, which led to an argument and physical confrontation.

During the fight, Green allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Boyd twice in the abdomen before running away. Police said surveillance video showed Green then getting into a vehicle driven by another individual and taking off.

Boyd was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. According to police, a bullet hit Boyd's lung and lodged in his pulmonary artery. He spent several days in the hospital before he was released. Boyd later said he had to return to the hospital due to unspecified health issues.

Boyd had been providing updates on his condition on his Instagram account in the days following the shooting, but it appears his account has since been deleted.

"I love and appreciate everyone of y'all dearly who has prayed/reached out even if I can't get back to you," Boyd wrote in a post on social media on Nov. 27. "Head HIGH. God is not done with me yet!"

Last week, the team said Boyd stopped by the Jets training facility to visit his teammates, who said it was good to see Boyd smiling and walking.