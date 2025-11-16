New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd shot in NYC and critically injured, reports say

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is reportedly in critical condition after a shooting Sunday in New York City.

The NYPD said officers found a 29-year-old man shot in the abdomen at around 2 a.m. on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, but did not confirm the victim's name.

Sources told CBS News New York the shooting followed a verbal dispute that escalated. CBS Sports, ESPN and the New York Post reported Boyd was the man rushed to the hospital.

A statement from the Jets said, "We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."

The NYPD said a man was leaving a club with a small group when they were confronted by another group that had also left the club. An argument occurred and one person in the opposing group took out a gun and fired twice. One shot hit the man in the chest, police said.

No arrests have been made and there was no description of the shooter, according to police.

New York Jet Kris Boyd (17) participates during a practice in Florham Park, N.J., on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Seth Wenig / AP

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on social media, "I am praying for New York Jets player Kris Boyd and his loved ones. Although we've gotten shootings to historic lows in our city, we must continue to work to end gun violence. Too many young lives have been tragically altered and cut short by this epidemic."

Boyd signed a one-year contract with the Jets in March and has been on injured reserve since August.

He previously played for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him out of Texas in 2019.

The Jets (2-8) do not have a game on Sunday after the team's 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

