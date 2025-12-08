Person of interest in shooting of New York Jets' Kris Boyd in custody, police say

A person of interest in the shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd is in custody, according to police.

The man surrendered himself to authorities in Buffalo on Monday, more than three weeks after Boyd was shot and wounded in New York City, police said.

The person of interest, a 20-year-old from the Bronx, has not yet been charged with a crime in connection with the Nov. 16 shooting in Manhattan that left the 29-year-old NFL cornerback in critical, but stable condition, according to investigators.

NYPD officers maintain a security cordon after New York Jets NFL cornerback Kris Boyd was shot and critically hurt outside a restaurant in Manhattan on November 16, 2025. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

The NYPD previously released a picture of a man wanted for questioning following the shooting, but it was not immediately clear if that is the person who is in custody.

The person of interest has four prior arrests, including robbery as a juvenile, police said.

It was not immediately clear if or when he would be extradited to New York City to face charges.

What led to the Kris Boyd shooting

Boyd made a surprise appearance last week at the Jets training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, as he continues to recover from the shooting.

According to investigators, a group of strangers started taunting Boyd and his friends outside Sei Less bar and restaurant on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Police said the two groups started arguing and shoving when one person pulled out a gun and fired twice, hitting Boyd in the abdomen.

Police said surveillance video showed the gunman running from the scene and talking on the phone, before getting into a white BMW about two blocks away.

Boyd, who has not appeared in a game for the Jets this season due to an injury, was released from the hospital sometime after the shooting, but he revealed on social media that he went back due to "health issues."

"Please bear with me, I haven't been in communication much. ... I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues. ... I love and appreciate everyone of y'all dearly who has prayed/reached out even if I can't get back to you," Boyd wrote. "Head HIGH. God is not done with me yet!"

He previously played for the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him out of Texas in 2019.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.