Jets cornerback Kris Boyd says he's back in the hospital. Here's the latest on his condition.

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd wrote on social media on Thursday that he is back in the hospital.

Boyd, who was shot following an altercation outside a Manhattan restaurant earlier this month, said he's dealing with "health issues," but did not get into specifics. It's not clear when the 29-year-old was initially released from the hospital or when he returned.

"Please bear with me, I haven't been in communication much. ... I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues. ... I love and appreciate everyone of y'all dearly who has prayed/reached out even if I can't get back to you," Boyd wrote. "Head HIGH. God is not done with me yet!"

The shooting of Kris Boyd

Police said strangers were taunting Boyd, two other Jets and a third friend outside of Sei Less bar and restaurant in Midtown in the early morning hours of Nov. 16 before shots rang out.

Boyd, who is in his seventh NFL season but first with the Jets, was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the stomach. Police said the bullet traveled to Boyd's lung and lodged in his pulmonary artery.

The NYPD released photos of a man wanted for questioning after Jets' player Kris Boyd was shot in Manhattan. NYPD

According to police, surveillance video shows the shooter running from the scene while talking on the phone, and then getting into a white BMW driven by another individual about two blocks away before fleeing.

Police said a CrimeStoppers tip helped them identify a person of interest, but so far no arrests have been made.

Kris Boyd's NFL career

Boyd hasn't played this season due to a shoulder injury he suffered in August that landed him on injured reserve.

He previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, following a standout career at the University of Texas.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.