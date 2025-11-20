Strangers were taunting Jets cornerback Kris Boyd, friends before shooting, NYC police say

Strangers were taunting New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd and his friends outside a Manhattan restaurant and bar Sunday before a shooting that left Boyd injured, police said.

Police have released more details about the events leading up to Sunday's shooting, which happened at around 2 a.m.

Boyd, friends taunted while walking into restaurant

According to police, Boyd, two other Jets players and a third friend headed to the Sei Less bar and restaurant on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue to celebrate a birthday.

Police said the four men parked their vehicle – a Cadillac Escalade – on a public street, then began to walk into the establishment.

As they were walking in, police said four strangers on the sidewalk began taunting and insulting Boyd and his friends about their clothing. Police said the strangers said something to the effect of, "You think you're better than us?"

Boyd and his friends ignored the strangers and continued inside, police said.

Argument, shoving match ended in shooting

According to police, Boyd and his friends said they didn't like the vibe inside the restaurant and decided to leave after about 10 minutes.

As they left, police said the same four strangers were still on the sidewalk outside, and they again started to insult and taunt Boyd and his friends.

Police said the two groups then started arguing and shoving each other. That's when, according to police, one of the strangers pulled out a gun and fired two shots, striking Boyd in the abdomen.

According to police, surveillance video shows the shooter running from the scene while talking on the phone, then getting into a white BMW driven by another individual about two blocks away and fleeing.

Police said a CrimeStoppers tip helped them identify a person of interest, who they have not yet found.

The suspects never made any reference to Boyd and his teammates being football players, according to police, and investigators said there's nothing to indicate the shooter and the other strangers recognized the players.

Boyd remains hospitalized, says he's "coming along"

According to police, the bullet traveled to Boyd's lung and lodged in his pulmonary artery. Boyd's friends remained on the scene to tend to his injuries until first responders arrived.

Boyd was taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. A photo posted to his Instagram stories Wednesday shows Boyd laying in a hospital bed.

"God is real, God is powerful! I'm sorry I have no words at the moment. Just grateful! I'm coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!" the caption read.

According to police, investigators have not yet been able to speak to Boyd at length as he continues to recover.

Police said about 50 people were on the sidewalk at the time of the fight and shooting. They are using facial recognition to identify witnesses and search for them.

No one else was injured.