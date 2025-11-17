New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd remains in stable condition as search continues for gunman

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd remains hospitalized after being wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Midtown.

Some of his teammates expressed gratitude Monday that the 29-year-old's condition appears to be improving.

The latest on the NYPD's investigation

Police released images of a man wanted in connection with the shooting. They say Boyd walked out of popular restaurant Sei Less on West 38th Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway just after 2 a.m. with a group when another group approached and an argument broke out, followed by gunfire.

The NYPD released photos of a man wanted for questioning after Jets' player Kris Boyd was shot in Manhattan. NYPD

A high-ranking police source said a bullet was lodged in Boyd's lung and that he underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

The person police are looking for fled on foot eastbound on 38th Street.

"We're all thinking of him and wishing him well"

Boyd, a seven-year NFL veteran who is his first season with the Jets, hasn't played this season due to a shoulder injury he suffered in August that landed him on injured reserve.

He previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, following a standout career at the University of Texas.

On Monday afternoon, some of his current teammates reacted to the shooting.

"It's tough news to hear [about] one of our guys, you know? We're all thinking of him and wishing him well. Other than that, we're going to keep everything in-house with all of that," tight end Jeremy Ruckert said.

"I know some players who have communicated with him. I, personally, have not. I just know there has been a lot of answered prayers. It's a blessing to know he's in stable condition surrounded by family," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. "He's still got that upbeat positivity, even while being on IR, and I can't wait to see his smiling face again."

