Democrat Josh Riley unseats Rep. Marc Molinaro in New York's 19th Congressional District, CBS News projects

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Incumbent Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro has been defeated by Democratic challenger Josh Riley in New York's Congressional District 19 race, CBS News projects.

The district stretches across 11 New York counties, including all of Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Chenango, Delaware, Green, Sullivan and Columbia counties, plus parts of Ulster and Otsego counties.

Thursday morning, Molinaro said he was waiting for every vote to be counted.

"As it stands, we trail by 3,500 votes and there are over 12,000 absentee and affidavit ballots that have yet to be tallied. These ballots will decide the race and we have to be sure every legal vote is counted. Whatever the result ends up being, I will accept it, and am beyond grateful to my family, friends, and supporters. I'll share updates as more information becomes available," he said.

The race for New York's 19th Congressional District

Riley and Molinaro previously faced off for the same seat in 2022, with Molinaro winning by a margin of 4,500 votes.

Molinaro began his political career at a young age, becoming the youngest mayor in the United States at age 19 when he took office in Tivoli. He went on to serve in the County Legislature and State Assembly before being elected Dutchess County Executive in 2011. In 2018, Molinaro ran for governor against then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was running for his third term.

According to his campaign website, Riley worked as a policy analyst at the Department of Labor before attending law school. He worked as general counsel to Sen. Al Franken on the Senate Judiciary Committee and as an attorney in private practice, his campaign website says.

The candidates spent over $45 million combined during their campaigns, making it one of the most expensive races in the country this election cycle.

This race is among several in New York that political experts believe will help decide who gains control of the U.S. House.