Rep. Marc Molinaro, Josh Riley locked in tight race in N.Y.'s 19th Congressional District

SULLIVAN COUNTY, N.Y. -- As America decides control of the House of Representatives, no race is tighter or more expensive than New York's 19th Congressional District.

It's a big district, covering all or part of 11 upstate counties. It stretches from the Massachusetts border in Columbia County across the Catskills to the college towns of Ithaca and Binghamton.

Huge money is pouring in as Democrats hope to retake a seat they lost two years ago.

CBS News New York's Tony Aiello hit the road this week to meet up with the candidates, Democrat Josh Riley and incumbent Republican Mark Molinaro, and he spoke to voters along the way.

This is a rematch from 2022

Molinaro defeated Riley by just 4,500 votes two years ago and it's possible the outcome could be even closer this time around.

At Riley's headquarters in Ithaca, a sign reminds workers control of the House could be decided by this race, which is the most expensive in the country this cycle, with more than $45 million spent by the candidates so far.

"The most bipartisan thing in Congress is the corruption," Riley said.

"My message is I'm here fighting for us," Molinaro said.

Where they stand on the issues

Early voting has been strong, with two issues dominating: immigration and abortion.

"I'm going to sponsor the Women's Health Protection Act, which is the legislation that would put Roe v. Wade back into law, because I think women should make their own health care decisions and politicians should stay out of it," Riley said.

"I am the first Republican to support protecting IVF and birth control. I have never and will never support an abortion ban," Molinaro said.

Many voters told Aiello they are concerned about the Southern border.

"People that cross our borders, you have no idea who they are, what their intentions are. It's totally out of control," Sullivan County resident Jody Mitchell said.

The candidates agree the border must be secured, but suggest different ways of doing it.

"Job one is to secure the border. We must also end the sanctuary city policies in the state of New York that make it impossible for law enforcement to identify criminals who've entered into this country illegally, those with criminal records who need to be arrested and deported," Molinaro said.

"I think we need tons of additional agents going to the border. I want to see us build physical barriers where it makes sense to do that, and we've got to bring Democrats and Republicans together to stop screwing around and solve the problem," Riley said.

Voters say they've been bombarded by both sides

Sullivan County residents said they get daily contacts from the campaigns.

"Control of Congress is absolutely at stake," Bill Rieber said. "Tons and tons of fliers that I've been getting and my whole family has been getting for the last month and a half."

"And the text messages, and the signs everywhere," Rachel Salin added.

The campaign has been heated, with each candidate accusing the other of lying about their record and positions.

"I will not be happy if Josh won. I've seen him on TV and he regurgitates all the talking points," Sullivan County voter Eileen Moloney said.

"I don't like Marc Molinaro's voting record," Marcy Pesner said.

The race is looking like an Election night nail-biter.

"I can't even fathom to predict who's will win because i's gonna be so close," voter Annette Foy said.