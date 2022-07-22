As dangerous heat wave continues, changes being made at New York City Triathlon

NEW YORK - With dangerous heat in the forecast, event organizers are taking precautions.

Athletes participating in this weekend's New York City Triathlon will compete on a shortened course.

CBS2's Andrea Grymes has a closer look at the safety precautions.

The heat will definitely be cranked up for Sunday's triathlon - not the best conditions for thousands of participants.

Web Extra: Click here for summer safety tips to beat the heat

Organizers say they've made the difficult decision to shorten part of the triathlon. The bike portion will be 12.4 miles, instead of 24.8, and the run will be 2.5 miles, instead of 6.2.

Organizers are strongly encouraging everyone to stay hydrated before, during and after they finish.

Grymes spoke with one past triathlon participant named Raul, who said they made the right call, given the temperatures expected.

"That's a good idea. In other words, there's a lot of people who might not respond well to the heat." Raul said. "Just hydrate and watch your body and watch how you feel. And if you start feeling lightheaded, just pull over to the side."

Organizers say the swim portion will go on as originally planned in the Hudson River.

Click here to find a cooling center or here to find a public pool or call 311.