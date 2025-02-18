I-80 in Morris County expected to remain closed for weeks as sinkhole repairs continue, NJDOT says

Section of I-80 to remain closed for weeks due to sinkhole repairs

Section of I-80 to remain closed for weeks due to sinkhole repairs

Section of I-80 to remain closed for weeks due to sinkhole repairs

A section of I-80 in Morris County is expected to remain closed for several weeks due to emergency sinkhole repairs, the New Jersey Department of Transportation says.

Eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed at Exit 34 in Wharton on Feb. 10 after a depression was observed in the center lane, and later that night, a sinkhole opened up while crews were conducting tests.

NJDOT say that sinkhole was stabilized the next day, but they have been conducting additional testing. Earlier this week, crews detected another significant void and filled it with grout, NJDOT says.

"The Department will continue its assessment, while developing an appropriate design and repair. Early indications are that the repair will take a minimum of several weeks," the department said in a statement.

The impacted section of roadway is 75 feet away from a spot where another sinkhole had opened up in December.

I-80 eastbound Exit 34 detour in place until further notice

The NJDOT says the following detour will be in place until further notice:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

At the end of the ramp, stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta/Picatinny Arsenal

Stay in the right lane on North Main Street following signs for Route 15 North/Jefferson/Sparta

Bear right toward Route 15 northbound/Picatinny Arsenal

At the traffic signal, merge onto Route 15 northbound

Stay left, following signs for Pondview Drive/U and Left Turns

Using both lanes, make a U-turn at the Pondview Drive traffic signal and merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

I-80 westbound closing overnight Tuesday for additional testing

Due to the ongoing testing, I-80 westbound will be closed at Exit 34B in Wharton from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The following detour will be in place for I-80 westbound during the closure:

Motorists on I-80 westbound will be directed to take Exit 34B to Route 15 north/Jefferson/Sparta

Keep left on Route 15 northbound

Use the two left lanes at Pondview Drive to make a U-turn onto Route 15 southbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 westbound

For I-80 eastbound, the follow detour will be posted:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound will be directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

Turn left following signs for Wharton

Turn left onto East Dewey Avenue/CR 642 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 eastbound