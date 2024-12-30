I-80 reopens after sinkhole repairs in Wharton, New Jersey

I-80 reopens after massive sinkhole opens up in Wharton, N.J.

WHARTON, N.J. -- Interstate 80 reopened Monday in Wharton, New Jersey after emergency repairs to a massive sinkhole.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair the busy roadway in Morris County after the 40-foot sinkhole opened up Thursday morning on the eastbound side.

"I want to commend the outstanding efforts of the NJDOT and contractor crews that worked tirelessly to get Interstate 80 reopened quickly and safely for the motoring public," Department of Transportation Commissioner Fran O'Connor said in a statement Monday. "Given the extensive nature of the damage, it is truly remarkable the amount of work that was done in such a short amount of time."

The state Department of Transportation said the sinkhole was caused by an abandoned mineshaft that collapsed. Officials added it was fortunate the collapse happened when traffic was light during the early morning hours of the day after Christmas.

I-80 detour around Wharton, N.J. sinkhole

The westbound lanes of I-80 were not impacted. The DOT had urged drivers to find alternate routes, providing these directions to follow the detour in place.

Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound were advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay in the left two lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover back to I-80

or

Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound

I-80 eastbound Detour:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound were directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

Stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta

Stay in the left lane on North Main Street to Route 15 southbound/To I-80/Dover

Merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

Wharton Police also warned residents to expect more traffic on North Main Street while the repairs were being made.