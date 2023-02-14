New push on Long Island for people to sign up to be organ donors inspired by Firefighter William Moon

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - It is unimaginable pain approaching heartbroken families as they gather around a love one being kept alive one a ventilator and explaining how donating their organs can save lives.

The family of FDNY Firefighter William Moon did not hesitate. It was his ardent wish to be a donor.

Moon's widow spoke out during a week-long national push for public awareness. Kristina Moon says positive feedback has been heartening.

"It's OK to talk about your wishes and what you would want to happen when you die," she said.

Her hero husband, organ donor FDNY Firefighter William Moon of Islip, gave the gift of life to save five gravely ill people, including two members of New York's Bravest, when Moon lost his life following a training accident at his Brooklyn firehouse in December.

"While Billy is not here with us, physically, I am just so happy he was able to give life to other people," Kristina Moon said.

During Suffolk County's Donor Day, it was noted.

Billy Moon's social media pages are taking off with positive posts about becoming organ donors, showing off drivers licenses which mark them with a heart.

Although organ donations rose on Long Island last year, there is a critical gap. One hundred thousand across the country await transplants. Every ten minutes another desperate soul is added to the list.

LiveOnNY reports unfounded fears - such as "critically injured donors will receive less care in the hospital" - myths persist about cultural and religious taboos.

"New York is a cultural melting pot, and we already know, based on our data, that every nationality, every religion donates to help save lives," said Lenny Achan of LiveOnNY.

Donors are also motivated by grateful recipients, like retired FDNY Capt. Patrick Reynolds, who was suffering from end-stage genetic liver diseases when he received Moon's liver.

"He lives on in me, and I hope that provides some solace to his family and his friends," Reynolds said.

Michele Martines, mother of a transplant recipient, knows the feeling.

"This represents my son being alive. I get a little emotional. A transplant - it brings hope, life. A terrible loss, a tragedy becomes a gift," she said.

"Dad was always their hero. The fact that he gets to be a hero permanently to other people is very heartwarming to all of us," Kristina Moon said.

A compassionate gesture - the miracle of life.