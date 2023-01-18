Watch CBS News
Organs of fallen firefighter William Moon donated to retired FDNY members

Hundreds gather for FDNY Firefighter William Moon's funeral
Hundreds gather for FDNY Firefighter William Moon's funeral 03:05

NEW YORK -- A hero FDNY firefighter continues to save lives even in death.

The widow of firefighter William Moon announced Tuesday her husband donated his organs to five people on the transplant waiting list.

Among the recipients were retired members of the FDNY. They received Moon's liver and lungs.

"The fact that they're people who are local, and two of them are New York City firemen, is even a bigger part of his legacy. That it's a family and a community that we really are very fortunate to be a part of. I've always known that family, and I'm even more grateful for them today than I've ever been," Kristina Moon said.

Moon died in December after falling during a training accident in Brooklyn.

The father of two was 47 years old.

January 17, 2023

