Firefighter William Moon II suffers fatal head injury preparing for drill at Brooklyn fire house
NEW YORK -- A firefighter was fatally hurt while preparing for a drill at his fire house earlier this week, the mayor and fire commissioner announced Friday morning.
Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh say Firefighter William Moon II suffered a serious head injury after falling approximately 20 feet Monday at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn. The 21-year veteran was treated at the fire house before being rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.
In a joint statement, Adams and Kavanagh said it became clear Moon would not survive his injuries and his family made the decision to donate his organs "to save the lives of others."
NYPD shows its support
Statement from Moon's wife
Fire Commissioner Kavanagh read a statement from Moon's wife, Kristina, during the press conference Friday morning.
"Loving Billy was not only a marriage of families but a marriage to the fire department. His love and passion for the job extended far from the fire house walls. He instilled that same passion in our children and always talked about how important it was to help others. We are eternally grateful for the Christmas miracles that Billy will now be able to give others," she read.
Recent move to Rescue Company 2
After spending the first 20 years of his career with Ladder Company 133 in Jamaica, Queens, officials said Moon transferred over to Rescue Company 2 earlier this year.
"Billy was the type of firefighter who wanted to do more. So in January of this year, he transferred to Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn, which is an elite unit that not only responds to fires, also responds to any type of emergency you can imagine happening in the city of New York -- such as, window washers trapped high above the street on a scaffolding that need to be rescued, drowning victims where scuba divers are needed to rescue the victims, a construction worker trapped by some type of collapse where they need to be extricated. This is the type of work that Rescue 2 trains and does, and does very well," FDNY Chief of Department Jack Hodgens said.
Adams says Moon represents "devotion and bravery"
Mayor Eric Adams praised Moon's wife for her bravery and offered his condolences to the family, particularly this time of year.
"New York City is a family, and not only do we care for each other, but at the forefront of that caring are those who run into danger, those who put their lives on the line to ensure that we can experience the freedom and safety that we have in New York," the mayor went on to say. "Firefighter Moon was very much part of that family. He represents a devotion and bravery that makes up the fabric of the FDNY and other first responders. We're extremely grateful for his service and his sacrifice for our great city, and we're asking all to keep Firefighter Moon and his family in our prayers."
Mayor Eric Adams, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh held a briefing Friday morning on Firefighter William Moon's condition.
Fire Officers Association: "Devastated by his loss"
FDNY-Fire Officers Association President Lt. James McCarthy released a statement Friday, saying Moon "completed over two decades of heroic service."
"FDNY Fire Fighters and their families share an unbreakable bond and this tragedy brings heartbreak to us all. Firefighter Moon completed over two decades of heroic service to the City of New York and this Department. His selfless actions have saved lives and in his death he will continue this legacy, donating his organs so that others may live. We offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies to the Moon family, all of William's loved ones, and his fellow firefighters who are devastated by his loss."
Uniformed Firefighters Association: "A devastating tragedy"
FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro released a statement Friday, saying Moon was "an exemplary member" and "will never be forgotten."
"This is a devastating tragedy that breaks the hearts of each and every member of the FDNY Firefighter family. Firefighter William P. Moon spent his life and career saving the lives of New Yorkers, and to learn of the donation of his organs, he will also do so in his passing. With more than two decades in the Department, Firefighter Moon was an exemplary member of the FDNY, whose contributions to his fellow firefighters, the Department, and this city will never be forgotten. The Uniformed Firefighters Association will stand 20,000 strong with the family of Firefighter Moon and honor his legacy of service and selfless sacrifice for the safety of others forever."
What we know about Firefighter Moon
The mayor and fire commissioner said the 21-year veteran joined the department in May 2002.
He started his career with Ladder Company 133 in Queens, where he worked for 20 years. He was detailed to Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn earlier this year.
Moon was also a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Islip on Long Island.
He was 47 years old and leaves behind a wife, Kristina, and two children.
Officials announce news conference
Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh say they will share more information about Firefighter Moon's condition at 11 a.m. Friday.
Mayor, fire commissioner mourn Firefighter Moon
Mayor Eric Adams released the following statements Friday morning:
"This is a heartbreaking loss for New York's Bravest, and for our entire city. Firefighter Moon was a dedicated public servant, who spent more than two decades saving the lives of New Yorkers and will continue to do so in his passing. We join the entire Fire Department and every New Yorker in mourning his loss, and pray for Firefighter Moon, his family, and his friends."
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh added the following:
"Our hearts are broken for Firefighter Moon's family and friends, and for our entire Department. He spent his life helping others, here at the FDNY, and on Long Island, as a volunteer Fire Chief. Firefighting was in his bones, and he embodied the spirit and passion of our Department. He was passionate about organ donation, and just as he saved countless lives working out of the firehouse, he will continue to save lives in his passing."