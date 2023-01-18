Patrick Reynolds, fallen FDNY Firefighter William Moon's organ recipient, speaks out: "He lives on in me"

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. - He died a hero just before Christmas during an FDNY training exercise.

The widow of William Moon recently disclosed that her husband's organs were transplanted into five recipients.

A gravely ill FDNY captain was one of those given the gift of life - a final gesture from Firefighter Moon.

Kristina Moon said she had unimaginable conversations with her husband about donating his organs if tragedy were ever to strike while on the job.

"We got the call on December 19, about 4 p.m. Were in Mount Sinai 90 minutes later, and the operation was the next day," said retired FDNY Capt. Patrick Reynolds.

Reynolds and his wife Bridget had no idea until recently the lifesaving liver he needed was coming from Firefighter Billy Moon.

Firefighter William Moon II died after falling while preparing for a drill at his fire house in Brooklyn. FDNY

"We call this our Christmas miracle," Bridget Reynolds said.

"Instead of the three kings, there were four bearing gifts. The fourth was a liver for me," Patrick Reynolds said.

Two weeks before Christmas, five organs from Moon were transplanted into five desperate recipients.

Reynolds was suffering from end-stage genetic liver disease. From his home in East Northport, where he is isolating and recovering, Reynolds said his grateful thoughts are constantly with the Moons.

"The family experienced a terrible tragedy, and actually extended some of their anguish by allowing Billy to be on life support to get the whole apparatus in place for organ donations," Patrick Reynolds said.

"Billy will always be a special part of us. We will always be connected to the moon family. Organ donation is a beautiful gift," Bridget Reynolds said.

"As Kristina Moon said yesterday, many people die awaiting a transplanted organ," Patrick said.

Perhaps the most humbling aspect for the Reynolds family: When the FDNY put out a plea, dozens of firefighters and dozens of total strangers volunteered to be living donors. but no match was found.

Reynolds made it through 31 years with the FDNY, served at Ground Zero for months, but could not beat his genetic disease without the selfless act of his FDNY brother.

"He lives on in me, and I hope that provides some solace to his family and friends, because it certainly changed my life," Patrick said.

"The tragedy they went through, yet the compassion they shared by giving Pat his life back," Bridget said.

Doing everything in life and death to save lives.

The Reynolds say they are grateful and are urging those who can to become donors.

One person every ten minutes is added to the national transplant list.