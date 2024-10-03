The race for U.S. Senate in N.J. is heating up. Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw discuss issues.

NEWARK, N.J. -- For the first time in decades, both the Democratic and Republican candidates running for New Jersey's U.S. Senate seat are from the southern part of the state.

The seat was left open when Robert Menendez stepped down after being convicted on federal corruption and bribery charges. Gov. Phi Murphy has since appointed his former chief of staff to fill the seat until the election.

On Nov. 5, the state will decide between Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican challenger Curtis Bashaw.

Kim's new television ad is reminiscent of "The Sopranos" show opener.

"Jersey politics has a certain reputation, but I believe we can change that," Kim says on the ad.

Cape May businessman Bashaw says on his TV spot he doesn't fit into one box.

"Good luck trying to define me. I'm a small business owner who built my company budget by budget. I've been with my husband for 22 years," Bashaw says.

Registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans in New Jersey, but it's believed that independents could determine the election.

"I am definitely looking at both sides of the aisle because I look at the person, not the party," voter Eve Morawski said.

"I think definitely access to abortion rights and fertility issues are definitely a big issue for women right now and the economy is a big-ticket item for a lot of people," added Kaitlyn Scuderi of Warren.

Here's where the candidates stand on the pressing issues

Kim and Bashaw spoke to CBS News New York's Christine Sloan on Thursday.

"I don't think we can spend our way to prosperity. I don't think we can regulate our way to success. I believe we need to unshackle our one-size-fits-all regulation and we need business people like me," Bashaw said.

Kim, who is endorsed by Rep. Robert Menendez Jr., Bob Menendez's son, said he partly blames the high cost of goods on the pandemic. He's touting accomplishments.

"The work we did to lower prescription drug costs, capping insulin costs at $35 a month," Kim said.

The married father of two says former President Donald Trump is responsible for what's hurting New Jerseyans, the SALT cap, which places a limit on state and local tax deductions.

Trump recently reversed his position.

"Now that he sees political winds maybe shifting a different way he goes a different direction," Kim said.

Bashaw said he'd fight to remove the cap and would vote for federal legislation to codify a woman's right to choose.

"I am a gay, married man. I am pro-choice," Bashaw said. "I believe the government shouldn't be telling us what to do."

However, Kim says Republicans threaten reproductive and other rights. He has been endorsed by Garden State Equality, which represents the LGBTQ+ community.

"We see, right now, unprecedented level of attacks facing the LGBTQ community, and a lot of those attacks are emanating from Congress ... Republicans," Kim said.

Bashaw said the group had a checklist for him.

"One of the things they wanted me to sign up and say that I believed in, that schools should be able to keep secrets from parents about their kids. I disagreed with that," Bashaw said.

Sloan reminded Kim that he was one of the first people to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. She then asked him where he stands now as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

"What I called for is a negotiated end to the violence that would release the hostages as we bring the humanitarian assistance in. I continue to believe in that," Kim said.

"We need to support our allies and friend, and Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East. We don't negotiate with terrorists," Bashaw said. "I think Hamas can release those hostages any time they want, and I bet there would be a ceasefire."