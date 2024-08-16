New Jersey governor names Sen. Bob Menendez's replacement

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has appointed George Helmy to replace Sen. Bob Menendez, who is stepping down later this month after being convicted on federal bribery charges.

Helmy, the governor's former chief of staff, will serve as interim senator until the November election to fill the seat.

Who is George Helmy?

Helmy served under Murphy for four and a half years, making him the longest serving gubernatorial chief of staff in state history. Prior to that, Helmy was a member of Sen. Cory Booker's senior staff.

Helmy grew up in Jersey City and went to Rutgers University before getting his Master's degree from Harvard University. After leaving the governor's office, he became an executive at RWJ Barnabas Health.

By appointing Helmy -- instead of one of the candidates vying for Menendez's seat -- Murphy avoids the appearance of influencing the upcoming November election.

New Jersey lawmakers react to Menendez' replacement

Booker, the state's other senator, called the decision to appoint Helmy a "wise and historic choice."

"From his dedicated years of service for Senator Lautenberg and his strong leadership as my state director, George knows how a Senator can be most effective for the people of New Jersey. Even more so, his experience as Governor Murphy's chief of staff makes him deeply knowledgeable about the diverse needs of our state," Booker said in a statement. "George is a leader who will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of New Jerseyans as our Senator, even in this short period of time. I will be proud to serve alongside him. And I know he will make New Jerseyans proud through his service too."

Rep. Andy Kim, the Democrat running to replace Menendez, also praised the move.

"Having led Senator Booker's state operations for a number of years, George Helmy knows how to navigate the Senate and can step in immediately to keep delivering services for our state. That's incredibly important experience with so many challenging issues facing our state and our nation," Kim posted on social media. "I look forward to working with him in the Capitol."

What happens with Sen. Bob Menendez's seat?

Menendez has said he will officially resign from his seat next Tuesday, August 20. His term expires on Jan. 3, 2025.

Helmy would begin serving as his replacement when the Senate is back in session in September.

Then, a newly elected senator -- either Kim or Republican Curtis Bashaw -- will take over the seat in January.

Menendez was convicted on federal bribery charges last month, in part for accepting gold bars and cash in exchange for political favors. In his resignation letter, he said he intends to appeal the verdict, but he doesn't want "the Senate to be involved in a lengthy process that will detract from its important work."