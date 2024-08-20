Sen. Bob Menendez's resignation set to go into effect today

NEW JERSEY - The resignation of Sen. Bob Menendez is scheduled to go into effect Tuesday.

A jury convicted him on federal bribery charges last month.

Menendez was found guilty of accepting bribes of gold and cash, and acting as an agent for the Egyptian government.

Menendez sent a letter to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy after the conviction, signaling his intention to resign.

Menendez also ended his independent bid for re-election last Friday.

He plans to appeal his conviction.

George Helmy, right, poses next to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy after being announced to take the U.S. Senate seat that will soon be vacated by Senator Bob Menendez on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP

Who will replace Bob Menendez?

Murphy tapped George Helmy to succeed Menendez until the November election. Helmy is the longest-serving gubernatorial chief of staff New Jersey state history, having served under Murphy for four and a half years.

Helmy's term as Menendez's successor will commence when the Senate returns in September, and will expire on Jan. 3, 2025. Democrat Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw are vying for the seat.

