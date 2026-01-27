Are NJ Transit trains running today? Limited service returns after snowstorm

NJ Transit rail service is back, but it's very limited.

The service is operating on a severe weather schedule, meaning fewer trains are running. Officials said passengers will see plenty of delays as the system is still recovering.

Officials said the slow return is needed after tracks, rail yards and switches were overwhelmed by the major snowstorm. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill suspended the service due to the extreme weather.

Operations started back up Monday and are continuing Tuesday. Riders should expect fewer trains, longer waits and delays across the system.

The only rail service operating on a regular schedule is the Atlantic City Rail Line.

Officials said bus routes, Light Rail services and the Access Link are operating on a regular weekday schedule.

Customers should expect delays on buses and the Access Link as roadways continue to be cleared.

For the latest NJ Transit service updates, please click here.