President Trump is looming large in both New Jersey gubernatorial primaries

More than 450,000 voters have already cast ballots in the New Jersey gubernatorial primaries either by mail or during early voting, but there is one person who looms large and he's not on the ballot.

Regardless of the side of the aisle you are on, President Trump is a big factor in the campaigns of the six Democrats and five Republicans running to replace Gov. Phil Murphy.

President Trump figures prominently in ad wars

More than $85 million has been spent on ads, making it the most expensive election in state history, and the president is at the center of many of them.

"Loyalty matters to President Trump," Republican Bill Spadea says in one ad.

"Bill, you've had my back from the beginning," Trump responds.

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer says in one he's "fighting for New Jersey to stop Donald Trump's tariffs and chaos. Now he's ready for the big one."

Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill says in another she's going "to stand up to Trump and Musk with all I've got."

Dr. Matthew Hall, chairman of the Political Science Department at Seton Hall University, said he's not surprised Mr. Trump has become the focal point of the gubernatorial primary elections for both major parties.

"I'm not particularly surprised that Trump has sort of taken over the New Jersey election. He tends to suck the oxygen out of all politics," Hall said. "We're so polarized right now that you have groups of people who think that Donald Trump walks on water, and groups of people who want to drown him in that water."

Mr. Trump likely sees N.J. as a prize for many reasons

Last November, Mr. Trump had a stronger-than-expected showing in the Garden State, losing to Democrat Kamala Harris by only six points after losing to Joe Biden in 2020 by 16. And with only two governors up for election this fall -- New Jersey and Virginia -- Mr. Trump is placing his thumb on the scale. He endorsed Republican poll leader Jack Ciattarelli even though Ciattarelli called him a charlatan when he ran against Murphy four years ago.

During a recent tele-rally with Ciattarelli, the president alluded to the election's importance to him and his presidency.

"It's being watched, actually, all over the world, because New Jersey is ready to pop out of that blue horror show and really get in there and vote for somebody that's going to make things happen," Trump said.

Kramer explained why Mr. Trump chose to endorse Ciattarelli over Spadea, who has been an ardent supporter, saying it's simple math and a desire to win. Ciattarelli is way ahead in the polls and he came within three points of beating Murphy four years ago.

As for why it's so important for the candidate the president supports to win, Kramer said in many ways she thinks Mr. Trump sees it as a referendum on his first five months in office, adding he's mindful of what turning a traditionally blue state red could do for his publicity. She said it would be a big feather in his cap and would also help him next November during the midterms if he can have bragging rights for New Jersey having a Republican chief executive.

What voters think about the President Trump X-factor

The question is: will Mr. Trump's endorsement affect how people vote?

"He is currently leading the country, so there's a lot of people that do follow him," one New Jerseyan said.

"I guess so I don't know," another said.

"No, I don't think it will," another said.

"Yes, it might," another added.