President Trump's "big, beautiful" budget bill is impacting the N.J. governor's race. Here's how.

How candidates for N.J. governor are reacting to the so-called "big, beautiful" budget bill

The Republican and Democratic primaries in the race for New Jersey governor are next week. There are 11 candidates in the race, including six Democrats and five Republicans.

The attention this week has been on President Trump's sweeping budget bill. The feud between billionaire Elon Musk and Mr. Trump over what he calls "one big, beautiful bill" is taking social media by storm.

How the candidates are reacting

The assumption is the top three Republican candidates, including Trump-endorsed Jack Ciattarelli, Bill Spadea and Jon Bramnick, all support the spending plan.

Bramnick, however, told CBS News New York he's against the bill because it would knock thousands of people off Medicaid in New Jersey.

"If you are Republican, you are looking for the endorsement of Donald Trump, and the argument on the Republican side is who is more loyal to Donald trump," political analyst Peter Woolley, of Farleigh Dickinson University, said.

As for Democrats, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Congressman Josh Gottheimer voted against the spending bill, and all of the other candidates have spoken out on it.

"Who will be best to fight against Donald Trump, and for most voters, they don't have a clear answer to that," Woolley said.

The budget plan and the issues

Many voters told CBS News New York they have concerns over the budget plan.

"Ultimately, I think it's too much money for my grandchildren that I don't even have yet," Westfield resident Donna Contreras-Aguirre said.

Some say it won't move the needle for them when it comes to the primary elections, since they've already made up their minds.

"Anything that Trump and most Republicans do is a huge no," Karen Perry, another Westfield resident, said.

Both Republicans and Democrats told CBS News New York the budget bill will be a factor in the general election, where independents usually determine outcomes. Republicans say issues like raising the SALT cap, fighting crime, and border security resonate with independents, but Democrats say intentionally knocking millions off Medicaid, including those who are disabled, affects everyone.

Woolley said the key is getting voters to the polls on primary day, when turnout is historically low.

"All those candidates are very well financed. They are working very hard to get everyone out to vote," Woolley said.

The bottom line is it's a historic election with lots of candidates spending more money than ever.

Early voting is already underway in the New Jersey primary, and Primary Day is set for Tuesday.