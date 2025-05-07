Newark Airport, NJ Transit issues discussed at New Jersey Republican gubernatorial debate

Three top Republican candidates for New Jersey governor participated in a fiery debate Wednesday.

The contenders sparred on hot-button issues, including immigration, affordability, fixing NJ Transit and the recent problems at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Candidates support Trump's agenda

Former gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, state Sen. Jon Bramnick, and former radio and TV host Bill Spadea each fought for GOP support and welcomed the backing of President Trump.

"Two million people voted for Donald Trump. He's done right by New Jersey with the wind farms, congestion pricing. Yes," Ciattarelli said.

"If the president of the United States decides that Jon Bramnick's his man, hey, thank you very much," Bramnick said.

"As the only guy here who's been with Trump, supporting him since the escalator in 2015, absolutely," Spadea said.

President Trump had a strong showing in New Jersey in November, losing the state by just 6 points, and that had the candidates explaining what they would do regarding the administration's agenda on immigration.

"I will follow the lead of what Tom Homan and the president have set out, and yes, we'll use the state police and the National Guard if necessary to deport criminal aliens," Spadea said.

When asked if there was a middle ground, Spadea said, "There's always a middle ground."

"Bad guys, they should be deported. There are people that have to be deported ... I'm not getting in front of ICE, but I'll tell you this, everyone deserves a hearing," Bramnick said.

"The president's first goal is to make the country safe again. He's gotta do that by securing the border," Ciattarelli said.

Gubernatorial candidates address mass transit issues

The debate came as NJ Transit is negotiating to try to avert a possible labor strike, and Newark Airport is facing flight chaos. Each candidate was asked what a governor could do.

"Apparently for many years, the FAA has allowed the infrastructure at Newark not to keep up with modern technology," Bramnick said.

"Why don't we have our air traffic controllers working 12-hour shifts? Our cops and our nurses both work 12-hour shifts. Right now, these guys are limited to 10 hours," Spadea said.

"I believe leadership makes a difference. With competent leadership, we can fix our mass transit systems," Ciattarelli said.

New Jersey voters will have only a few more weeks to make up their minds.

The Democratic gubernatorial debate will be held on Sunday, May 18, in Newark.

Both the Republican and Democratic primaries will be held June 10.