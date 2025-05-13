N.J. Democrat gubernatorial debate gets heated as contenders clash on taxes, Newark Airport and more

Democratic candidates for New Jersey governor sparred on the issues at a debate Monday night.

In a debate hosted by NJ PBS and WNYC, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Rep. Mikie Sherrill and former State Senate President Stephen Sweeney battled it out on topics including NJ Transit, the problems at Newark Airport, affordable housing, and taxes.

At times, the candidates got heated and talked over one another.

Accusations flew. Gottheimer accused Baraka of raising taxes by 25% in Newark, which Baraka said he never did. Fulop said Sherrill had "a track record of sacrificing people that are in vulnerable communities, and that is wrong."

"That is simply not true," Sherrill replied.

Potential NJ Transit strike in focus

With a possible strike looming for NJ Transit, the candidates were asked what they would do to stop it.

"I would insert myself sitting at the table with both unions because I know what fair is," Sweeney said.

"You need to get more money into the system, number one. As I stand alone on the turnpike widening, you need to cancel that, reallocate money. Number two is congestion pricing. We need to get New York back to the table by reverse congestion pricing," Fulop said.

Ongoing Newark Airport issues

The candidates also addressed the ongoing chaos at Newark Airport, where system failures have travelers demanding action.

"You have to fix the radar right now and hire air traffic controllers," Baraka said.

"We can bring them from around the country, from places that have, actually, capacity and bring them here. And the technology is a disaster, right? It's 1973 technology," Gottheimer said.

"We need to surge personnel into this area, because we now have 20% of air traffic controllers, some because they're on trauma leave right now because of this not working," Sherrill said.

Immigration issues

President Trump's immigration policies have triggered protests, and even led to Baraka's arrest. On this topic, the candidates turned their attacks to Mr. Trump.

"Ras didn't do anything wrong," Fulop said.

"The president is a criminal, so I guess he thinks everyone else can be a criminal; it's OK to do this. He's breaking every single law, hurting innocent people. When are we going to start getting really fired up in Washington instead of holding a paddle saying he's a liar?" Sweeney said.

"Donald Trump is out of control," Gottheimer said.

Trump endorses Jack Ciattarelli

Mr. Trump announced on social media that he'd be endorsing Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

After the debate, Democrats said they expected it.

"I think that makes a lot of sense because Jack Ciattarelli has kissed his butt for a very long time to earn that endorsement," Sherrill said.

In less than a month, voters will go to the polls. The Democrat and Republican primaries are both on June 10.