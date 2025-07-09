Tornado warning expires in Atlantic, Ocean counties in New Jersey

A tornado warning has expired for Atlantic and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located northeast of Atlantic City at 11:16 p.m. The storm was moving northeast at 40 mph, the NWS said.

The warning was in effect from about 11:15-11:30 p.m. before NWS allowed it to expire.

Severe storm threat returns Thursday

We're back at it Thursday, as we've issued yet another First Alert Weather Day, due to the threat of severe thunderstorms and flooding rains.

As far as the timing goes, storms will fire up a little sooner, in the afternoon; then it's hit and miss after that, with things quieting down into the evening.

There's still a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, but it doesn't look quite as active.

