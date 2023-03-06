Neighbors stunned following deadly small plane crash in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, N.Y. - A Long Island community is stunned after a plane crashed near a neighborhood in Lindenhurst.

Now investigators want to know how this happened.

One person died and two others were rushed to the hospital after the plane crashed in between homes and train tracks.

"Black smoke everywhere. I never call 911 so fast," one person said.

Branches were snapped, and debris was left behind in driveways after Suffolk County police say the private, single-engine plane crashed to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Wellwood Avenue and Fifth Street in Lindenhurst.

"We've been here 12 years now, and it's the first time we've seen something like this," a resident named Gregory said.

The plane crashed right behind a home. Neighbors say firefighters had to break through a white fence and go through bushes in an attempt to put out the flames and save those on board.

Out of three passengers, police say one was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

Right before, officials say the pilot put out a mayday call shortly after the plane took off from Republic Airport, less than three miles from where it crashed.

"The pilot was reporting smoke in the cockpit," said Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives John Rowan.

Thankfully, no one was injured on the ground - an ending one woman says the pilot should be praised for.

"We're very lucky, very fortunate. I think the pilot did a great job, in my opinion, trying to avoid and houses, people and traffic. Thank God nobody else was hurt," she said.

Others CB2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with say planes consistently fly over their neighborhood, and now they're left on edge.

"My little guy, he took it pretty bad. He was real nervous all night after, because we have planes flying all day, all night long," Gregory said.

"It's scary, because obviously that's someone's family, someone's lost life. And it's scary for us - these plane are still going over," said Lindenhurst resident Kellie Watson.