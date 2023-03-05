Police: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in small plane crash in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a small plane crash in Suffolk County on Sunday afternoon.

CBS2 is still trying to learn more about what happened. The single-engine private plane made a crash landing by a dead end on Fifth Street right of Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst at around 3 p.m., police said.

The Suffolk County Police Department said there were three on board the plane and that one was killed. The other two were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Police said the plane was out on a sightseeing tour before the pilot made a mayday call, and that was the last communication made to the air traffic controller.

Police said there were no injuries on the ground.

"The pilot was reporting smoke in the cockpit. The aircraft was attempting to return to Republic Airport where, unfortunately, it did not make it, and it crashed in this area behind us," Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives John Rowan said. "They were on a sightseeing tour. They were airborne for some time, and this was their final approach, or their attempted final approach to the runway."

There was some dramatic Ring camera video CBS2 was able to get from a nearby home. It looks like the surrounding area where the plane landed is mostly business and industrial complexes and train tracks.

There was no immediate update on the medical condition of the two other people on the plane, but CBS2 has learned they sustained significant injuries.

Residents in the area were walking around trying to get an idea of what happened. They said they had never witnessed something like this before.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating and the Suffolk County Police has been in close contact with them.

